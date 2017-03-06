PETER ERIC THURESON

May 2, 1937 – March 2, 2017

Peter Eric Thueson, a resident of Mindemoya, died peacefully at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the age of 79. Predeceased by parents Erik and Georgina Thureson. Beloved husband of Leila. Loving father of Alison (Brian), Gregory (Stephanie) and Geoffrey (Ayano). Proud grandfather of Sarah, Graham, Soren, Rowen and Grant. Dear brother of Warren and Elvi Thureson. Will always be remembered by nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends gathered at Mindemoya United Church on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Visitation was from 1 pm. Funeral Service was at 2 pm with Rev. Mary Jo Tracy officiating. Burial ashes in Mindemoya Cemetery later in the spring. Donations to the Mindemoya United Church or Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated.