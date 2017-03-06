Paul Carloss, P. Eng. passed away peacefully at Mindemoya Hospital on Monday, February 27, 2017 on his 90th birthday. Beloved husband of Corinne of Gore Bay. Much loved father of Jack and daughter-in-law Allison of Lakefield and Jane Imperadeiro of Elliot Lake. Cherished grandfather of Taylor Carloss, Brittany (Paul) Sutherley, Jenna Maiwell (Kevin Whelan), Rhys Carloss (Paula Ramirez) Mindy Imperadeiro and proud great-grandfather of Noah Carloss. Paul was born in Plymouth, England to parents Flt. Lt. Arthur and Anna Carloss. He obtained his mining engineering degree at the Cambourne School of Mines in Cornwall, England. He worked in the gold and copper mines in South Africa before joining Rio Algom in 1957. After a successful career spanning 30 years, he retired as the Vice President of Mining in Elliot Lake. As a founding member of the North Channel Yacht Club and an avid sailor, in retirement he spent 16 happy and adventurous years with his first mate Corinne, sailing throughout Europe and the Caribbean on their sailboat “July Indian.” While at home on Manitoulin Island, he was a keen gardener, producing wonderful produce and wine from his homegrown grapes. Paul will be dearly missed by all of his family and the many friends and associates he worked with throughout his 90 years. To Dr. Robert Hamilton and Dr. Shelagh McRae, we owe a debt of gratitude for caring for Paul with such compassion. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at the Mindemoya Hospital for their gentleness and comforting of the family and to the CCAC and Bayshore Nursing for their ongoing care of Paul. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gore Bay Medical Centre (Rotary Club of Gore Bay) or the Canadian Cancer Society and may be made through simpsonfuneralhome.ca.