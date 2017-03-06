The family of Lloyd Morrell announce with sorrow his peaceful passing, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Manitoulin Health Centre at the age of 80. A current resident of Honora Bay, Manitoulin Island, he enjoyed a simple life sharing his days with his wife Evelyn. He enjoyed being outside, and kept busy with his gardens in the summer, feeding the birds, preparing wood for winter, and working with brother-in-law Bobby at various chores. Lloyd liked people, and always had time for visits, phone calls, and good chats. A few minutes spent with him would always include laughter as his sense of humour brought joy to the day, even through his final days on earth. Lloyd was predeceased by his parents Leatha and Lawrence Morrell, wife Betty (Brandow), brothers Arnold, Norris and Edward, and sister Ruth. He will be sadly missed by his wife/partner Evelyn Baily, his siblings Ellen Bell and Evan and Gertrude Morrell. He will be always loved and never forgotten by his children Bev and Penny, Sharon and Kevin McGrath, Susan and Frank Miron and Kerry Van Daele. He was special Pa to Caroline and Russell Fowler, Bonnie and Wally Fownes and Thomas and Nadine Bailey. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Morganna, Toby, Ashley, Joycelin, Casey, Amy, Ian, Matt, Joshua, Todd, Trevor, Jamie-Lee, Randi-Lyn, and Lacey. Great-grandpa of Zoren, Kaitlynn, Aiden, Xander, Madison, Kailem, Tianna, Savanna,Tyson ,Ixchel, Aleister, Lucas, Elizabeth, and Lexington. Family and friends will gather at Island Funeral Home on Friday, March 10, 2017. Visitation from 9:30 am, followed by Celebration of Life at 11:30 am. Internment in Webbwood Protestant Cemetery in the spring. Donations to Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary, Heart and Stoke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.