July 29, 1945 – February 28th, 2017

In loving memory of Archie Enosse, who died peacefully at Wikwemikong Nursing Home, early Tuesday morning, at the age of 71. Son of the late Joseph and Sarah Enosse. Predeceased by beloved wife Mary Enosse. Brother of Angeline Nagy (husband Nick) of Hamilton, Annette McFarlene (Willard predeceased), Lillian and Robert (both predeceased). Dear cousin of Justine Enosse Will always be remembered by nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends gathered at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah on Thursday, March 9, 2017. Visitation will start at 10 am with funeral ceremony at 11 am. Burial of ashes will happen at a later date. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.