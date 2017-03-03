West End drop-in centre crowns pool champions

GORE BAY—The Western Manitoulin seniors’ drop-in centre held two pool tournaments recently.

In the annual Herb Walker Memorial Eight Ball Flukes Count tournament, a double round-robin format, decided the seeding of the 12 competitors.

The top four finishers used a page playoff format. The best-of-three game final was between Bill Baker and John Gordon. Two of the three games came down to the last ball, but when the dust had settled, after the last shot John Gordon emerged the victor.

The second tournament was a team tournament, all shots were called-no flukes were allowed, and players alternated shots. Play format was the same as the first tournament.

The playoff finals came down to the team of Thibert Chaput and Peter Fletcher versus Maninder (Manny) Singh. The final games were very entertaining and tightly contested. Thibert Chaput and Peter Fletcher were the winners.

All the prize money from the two tournaments ($120) was returned to the drop-in centre account, which supports the Gore Bay Medical Centre, the Eye Van, Daffodil Lodge, the Angel Bus, and the Town of Gore Bay with annual donations.