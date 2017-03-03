Rosalie Sharron Moote passed away suddenly at Cedarvale Lodge on Monday, February 27, 2017 at the age of 77 years. Beloved wife of the late John Moote. Loving mother of Chris (Linda), Cindy (Paul Hutchinson) both of Keswick, Jane (Kathleen McLaughlin) of Markham, David (Brenda) of Sutton and Shawn (Yasuko) of Australia. Cherished Grandma of Terry, Kristin, Mike, Michelle, Daniel, Laura, Kento and Karen. Great-Grandma of Savanah, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Annalee, Riley and Jersey. Dear sister of Roland, Gerard, Jeannine, Douglas, Elizabeth and Michael. Rosalie will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, her friends from Sutton-by-the-lake where she and John lived for the past 12 years and also from the Parkettes and of course, her newfound friends and staff at Cedarvale Lodge. Rosalie will be remembered for doing a wide variety of volunteer work in the area. Friends are welcome to gather for Visitation at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church, 129 Metro Road North, Keswick, on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 pm. In memory of Rosalie, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com.