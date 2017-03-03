OPP warns people to think before they venture out onto the ice

NORTHEAST ONTARIO—The North East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning people to think twice before venturing onto any ice surface. Environmental conditions have varied over the past few days and bodies of water that were once safe to walk on, or to travel on with vehicles or machines, are no longer strong enough to hold the extra weight.

“Don’t trust the ice,” warns North East region OPP traffic and marine unit commanders, inspector Scott Hlady. “There have been mild temperatures reported across the North East region the last few days and ice has become slushy and weak in many areas. Be aware of the thickness and quality of the ice so you reduce the risk falling of falling through.”

If you are working or carrying out activities on or near bodies of water, travel or work in groups, be sure to dress for the weather and wear a personal floatation device or a buoyant suit in case you fall through the ice. Also, carry an emergency kit that should include: ice picks, a rope, a cell phone (in a waterproof container) and a first aid kit. Be sure to create a plan and let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

Remember, no ice is completely safe!

For further information and for more ice safety tips, please log on to: Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs.