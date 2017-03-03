Ontario investing in First Nation communities on Manitoulin

MANITOULIN—The province of Ontario is helping to support local economic growth, culture, tourism and infrastructure development for First Nation communities on Manitoulin Island and the surrounding area.

Through the Aboriginal Community Capital Grants Program (ACCGP) and the Aboriginal Economic Development Fund (AEDF), the province is investing $100,000 in architectural drawings for an elders and youth centre for Sheguiandah First Nation, $48,000 toward an economic strategic plan for Sheshegwaning First Nation; and $293,699 to the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation for the installation of a parking lot and digital signage at the Four Directions Community Complex-to make the local community centre more accessible and inviting for elders, youth and visitors.

“The Sheshegwaning economic development strategic plan will build upon the successes already realized by Sheshegwaning and lay out the vision for future economic development,” said Emilio Tomaselli, economic development officer for Sheshegwaning. “It will provide the framework for capitalizing on Sheshegwaning’s resources and strengths, establishing not only priorities but also the process for due diligence and advancement of opportunities.”

“The grants provided by the Aboriginal Community Capital Grants Program and the Aboriginal Economic Development Fund promote growth in First Nation communities by creating jobs and diversifying local economies,” said David Zimmer, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “This goes a long way in improving the overall well-being and outcomes for indigenous people in Ontario.”