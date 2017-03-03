MISSING PERSON: 57 year old Vickie Briggs of Sudbury

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 57-year-old Vickie BRIGGS. She was last seen in the Pine Street area on the morning of March 2nd, 2017, she’s known to frequent the downtown area.

Vickie is described as 4’11, 150lbs, medium build, short bleached blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown winter jacket with fur trim and a pink backpack. Family has concerns for her health and safety. Please contact GSPS with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).