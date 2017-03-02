Robert “Ron” Cannard passed away peacefully at Heritage Green Nursing home in Stoney Creek on February 23, 2017 at the age of 62. Ron was an amazing man with a huge heart always full of life who touched everyone around him with his unique sense of humour. He was one who was full of determination and always striving to put people’s needs first at any cost. We are so proud and thankful to have had him our lives. We don’t bow in sorrow but celebrate the life of a wonderful person. Dear son of Ruby Cannard, predeceased by Robert Cannard. Beloved brother of Linda Cannard and Alan Cannard (wife Lori). Loved father of Melissa Cannard, Megan Cannard and loving grandfather of Carmela and Gabriele Di Benedetto. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. A special thanks to the Manitoulin Lodge and Heritage Green Nursing Home staff for the attention, care and friendship provided. Visitation was held at Simpson Funeral Home, 3 McQuarrie Boulevard, Gore Bay, ON, on Monday, February 27, 2017 from 2 pm until 4 pm. A celebration of Ron’s life followed at 4 pm at the funeral home. Reverend Janice Frame officiated. Interment in the Mindemoya Cemetery in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.