March 22, 1928 – February 22, 2017

Our beautiful Mom, Sarah Gloria Lamour (Laverne) Orford, passed away peacefully in Ottawa in her 89th year. She was predeceased in 2013 by her beloved husband of 67 years, Robert Raymond (Ray) Orford. Survived by her three children, Dr. Bob Orford (Dale), Linda Lumsden (George) and Deborah Revels (Roy). Also survived by six grandchildren and three (soon to be four) great-grandchildren. Mom lived for her family and her family was her life. She was always so proud of her children and their accomplishments and was loved by so many people. She was known as the “Angel Lady” as she loved to make people happy by giving them little angels. We thought of her as our angel on earth and now believe she is the CEO of the angels in heaven. Although she is missed dearly, we are happy that she is in heaven with Dad – the love of her life. “God has chosen our sweet angel for His own and has taken her back to His Heavenly home.” We love you and miss you, but will be strong and carry on. Cremation and a private family service have taken place. Donations in her name may be made to the Salvation Army or to a charity of one’s choice. Rest in peace, sweet Mama.