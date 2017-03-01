A Sudbury man and woman face multiple sexual assault charges

In January of this year, sexual assault investigations were conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division with respect to historical incidents involving common accused persons.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of two parties responsible for the Sexual Assaults that occurred in 2009 and 2011. On February 21, 2017, Celine Loyer (27) of Greater Sudbury was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Assault.

On February 22, 2017, David Case (54) of Greater Sudbury was arrested and charged with three counts of Sexual Assault.

“These charges have yet to be proven in a Court of law, and all accused individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty”

