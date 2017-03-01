OPP investigate early morning collision that closed Hwy 17 near Sudbury

(SUDBURY, ON) – On March 1, 2017 at 8:35 a.m., members of the Sudbury Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 between Highway 69 and Municipal Road 55 in Sudbury.

Investigation has revealed that an eastbound tractor trailer crossed the centre line and struck three westbound vehicles. One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The Highway was closed in both directions for two and a half hours while the vehicles were removed.

The 65 year old driver of the tractor trailer, Leonard FARROW of Englehart, has been charged under The Highway Traffic Act with section 149 (1)(a), driving left of centre on a curve.

The OPP remind drivers to drive according to road conditions. Take your time and arrive safely.