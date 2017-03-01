Mustang girls fight to earn a spot in B division finals

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Secondary School Mustang girls’ hockey team had a tie breaker game against the Bishop Alexander Carter Catholic Secondary School team on Sudbury ice yesterday, Tuesday, February 28, to determine who would be heading to the B division finals.

“Their first round against St. Benedict (Catholic Secondary School) they played fantastic,” said coach Mike Meeker. “It was an amazing game, especially since their regular goalie (Sophie Bondi) was away on a school trip. Hannah Woestenenk filled in. It was her first time in net and she did great—she is a good athlete. The girls won 5 to 3.”

The Mustangs then started their series against Bishop Carter.

“Their first game last Thursday didn’t go well, they lost 6 to 1—Bishop Carter is a strong team,” said Mr. Meeker.

Their second game against Bishop Carter on Monday, February 27 on home turf went to their advantage with the Mustangs winning 4 to 1.

“The girls played really well,” said Mr. Meeker. “Tomorrow (Tuesday, February 28) they head back to Sudbury for a final game against Bishop Carter. It’s do or die. The winning team will go on to the B division finals.”