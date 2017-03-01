Good luck wishes to Manitoulin’s Special Olympic athletes

Bluegrass in the Country is coming up June 9-11

To the Expositor:

How amazing is that! TSN here on Manitoulin to interview two Island athletes. Manitoulin Special Olympic athlete’s Kelsey Mellan and Matthew Bedard, who both hail from Manitowaning, will be leaving soon for Austria. They have trained hard and qualified at the Regional, Provincial and National levels to represent Canada at the World Games on March 14-23 in snowshoeing.

As the treasurer for Manitoulin Special Olympics, I would like to say good luck!

We are so proud of all our athletes whether they finish a race or qualify for Worlds. There are over 50 athletes on Manitoulin participating in seven different sports.

Wonderful coaches and volunteers put their time in every week to provide instruction to these athletes.

Our big fundraiser, Bluegrass in the Country, provides all the funding necessary to purchase equipment, pay registration and cover transportation to all the events off-Island. We are so lucky here to have community support. From the businesses who sponsor our festival to anyone who has purchased a ticket or worked the gate.

Bluegrass in the Country 2017 will be coming up June 9-11. We have some amazing talent coming to entertain, so please purchase a ticket and help Manitoulin Special Olympics encourage all our athletes to “Go for Gold !”

Thank you.

Roslyn Taylor

www.bluegrassinthecountry.net