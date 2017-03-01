Correcting a Bible quote misquoted

Let us beat swords into plowshares instead of retaliation

To the Expositor:

I would like to thank Michael Erskine for his continued support of the Eritrean families in our community and his sensitive and detailed account of the vigil held in Little Current in memory of the victims of the Quebec City mosque attack.

Unfortunately, Michael misquoted the Bible text I read that evening. To clarify, I did not read Isaiah 11:4, but Isaiah 2:4, which reads as follows:

He will judge between the nations and will settle disputes for many peoples. They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will not take up sword against nation, nor will they train for war anymore.

My point was that by avoiding retaliation and seeking justice instead of revenge, we are following Jesus’ commandment to turn the other cheek. Further, we may not be able to stop the atrocities that are being committed throughout the world, but by reaching out to people in need through word, action and prayer, we are in fact, beating swords into plowshares and spears into pruning hooks.

Siska Poenn

Little Current