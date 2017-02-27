February 29, 1956 – February 21, 2017

In loving memory of David Anthony Sr. Shigwadja “Debit” who passed away peacefully at the age of 60 in his home late Tuesday evening in Wikwemikongsing. Dave was a loving husband to his wife Shirley (Aibens) Shigwadja of 36 years. Loving father of Ronus (wife Christine), Philip, David Jr., Matthew, Charity, Katherine (friend Cory) and Alexander. Cherished grandfather to Gabriel, Cody, Mercedes, Shae, Jacqueline, Joseph, Alayiah, Tyson, Starr, Cory Jr. and Kaiden. Dear son of the late Hector and Nellie Shigwadja. Loving brother of Stella, Peter, Clifford (wife Kim), Kwadoe (husband Dwight), Edward (wife Jodi). Predeceased by Stanley, Clarence, Dennis, Leona, Henry, Gladys (husband Gilbert). Remembered by his godmother Georgina Enosse and godchildren Sebastian Pheasant and Tammy Lewis. Rested in Wikwemikongsing in his home from 3 pm on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Family and friends gathered at St. Anthony Daniel Church, Wikwemikongsing from 3 pm Friday, February 24, 2017 with Funeral Mass at 11 am on Saturday, February 25, 2017. Burial at the Kaboni Cemetery. Arrangements with Island Funeral Home.