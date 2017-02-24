Zhiibaahaasing celebrates annual winter carnival

ZHIIBAAHAASING—It was certainly a weekend that was packed full of events to see and take part in, as the community of Zhiibaahaasing First Nation held its annual winter carnival.

“Celebrating 15 Years” was the theme of this year’s carnival. Bobbi-Sue Kells, one of the organizers of the winter carnival activities, explained that the winter carnival had first been established by the community by the youth council to raise money for youth programs and activities, and noted that the carnival has grown considerably over the years.

The winter carnival was held over four days, February 17-20, with the events starting Friday afternoon with the judging of the snow sculptures. A family dance was held during the evening which also included a fabulous fireworks display.

On Saturday morning everyone enjoyed a hearty breakfast followed by the opening ceremonies. Teams of youngsters were then selected, with each team selecting a team name and presenting a team cheer. The teams included the Arctic Cats, MKWA and The Flame Throwers.

Community spirit was evident in the terrific and colourful parade, and while all entries were terrific, the Five Nights at Freddie’s entry was judged best float in the parade.

There were many team events held during the afternoon and just prior to supper time a spaghetti and rib contest was held. Later in the evening fundraising events were held.

Sunday saw another day full of activities highlighted by individual events, including log cutting, nail driving, weight pulling, hockey shoot and water rescue. There was an indoor session/crafts for children and later in the afternoon lunch was held at the sliding hill. The always popular cardboard sled races were also held. In the early evening a chili and scone contest was held, while a roast beef dinner was served for supper followed by a family game night.

After breakfast on Monday morning, an awards ceremony and closing took place, followed by family sliding at the hill all afternoon.