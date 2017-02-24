In memory of Kathleen (Kay) Burns, a resident of Gore Bay, who passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Mindemoya Hospital at the age of 97. Kay was born in Pembroke, ON, the daughter of the late Frank and of the late Mary (Stewart) Lehman. Wife of the late Chester Thomas Burns, predeceased on August 5, 1997. Loved mother of Stewart (Marlene) of Gore Bay, Donna (Hal) Purkey of Phoenix, AZ and Sandie (Darwin) of Gore Bay. Proud grandmother of Kim Orford, Lynn Delany, Lee Burns-Chatwell, Lorrie Burns, Michael Purkey, David Purkey and Donald Merrylees. Great-grandmother to Terry Lynn, Jennifer, Jamie Lynn, Shane, Delany, Bayley, Bryce, Matthew and Megan. Great-great-grandmother to Alexis, Rylee, Macy, Jordan and Liam. Predeceased by her siblings Floyd, Stewart, Marguerite and Leonard. Kay enjoyed many activities including swimming, downhill skiing, cross country skiing and snowmobiling. She also spent many fall days partridge hunting. Curling was one of Kay’s favourite pastimes along with oil painting. Kay was also an accomplished hair stylist and opened her own shop in Little Current in her early years. She also taught swimming lessons at Tobacco Lake when her children were young. She was always active in the Anglican Church Guild. Kay worked for Bell Canada and was also a Dental Assistant for several years. There will be no visitation or service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Gore Bay Medical Centre or the Anglican Church Guild as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.