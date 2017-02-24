In memory of Jim Baker, a resident of Evansville, who passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the age of 59. Jim was born in Sudbury, ON, the son of Shirley (nee Robinson) and the late Lloyd Baker. Husband of the late Fern (nee Docking) Baker. Beloved partner of Pamela Russell of Sudbury. Dear brother of Don (Brenda) of Meaford, Kathy (Tom) O’Donald of Sault Ste. Marie. Predeceased by his brother Terry. Step-father of Jason (Lynn) Kennedy and Jennifer (Larry) Papke, all of Chelmsford. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. Jim previously worked at the Lafarge Quarry in Meldrum Bay and was a volunteer firefighter with the Burpee-Mills Fire Department. He enjoyed his motorcycle, woodworking, hunting and ice fishing. There will be no visitation or service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations, in memory of Jim, may be made to the Burpee-Mills Volunteer Fire Department or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.