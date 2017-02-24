Gore Bay Western Manitoulin Lions Club needs more members

Dear Editor:

The Gore Bay Western Manitoulin Lions Club has been serving our community for over 30 years.

Their mission is “to serve,” but the membership is declining and will be disbanding at the end of this fiscal year unless the membership can be built up.

Have you or a family member received support from the Lions? Would you be willing to give back a few hours of your time, become a member and help to keep this service going to the community?

The funds raised during the 30 plus years have supported youth programs such as hockey, curling, soccer, kids camps such as ‘Send a Kid to Camp’ and Strawberry Point Christian Camp, Special Olympics, trips, CNIB Lake Joseph Camp, Camp Dorset (dialysis camp for families), Mindemoya Help Centre/Food Bank/Christmas boxes, MSS bursaries, medical equipment and new roof for Gore Bay Medical Centre, digital x-ray system, generator for medical centre, generator for United Church-designated as a gathering centre in emergencies, CNIB Eye van, support for families after fire or other emergencies, hearing aids, eye glasses, wheelchairs, medal equipment for the home, support for travel/accommodation for hospital trips, dog guides, Sea Cadets, kids playground, Noble Park, repairs to arena, Angel Bus, Fire hall/fire truck for Gore Bay and Gordon, Christmas gifts for needy residents in the Lodge, and many other programs.

We need the community to step up and help to keep these services going. Contact any Lions member if you would like to help and for any other information.

Miriam Wailes

Evansville

Lion for 20 years