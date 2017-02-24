Friends of Misery Bay kicks off their Canada 150 celebrations

MISERY BAY—The Friends of Misery Bay (FOMB) kicked off their Canada 150 celebrations with a successful ski, snow-shoe fun run.

Who could have asked for a better day? The snow the previous day created the perfect conditions for our trek to the south shore of Misery Bay to see the ice formations, said FOMB member Gaynor Orford.

Ten intrepid and determined skiers and snow-shoers trekked down the inland alvar trail to the south shore last Saturday afternoon. Conditions were perfect for an afternoon outside, mild, no wind, with just the right amount of freshly fallen snow.

The inland alvar trail is quite a challenge on skis due to its narrow, twisty nature, with drop-offs down previous shorelines. If you are considering wilderness skiing in Misery Bay use the red trail to the beach, recommended Ms. Orford.