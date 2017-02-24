Due to demand, amateur radio course to be held

MANITOULIN—Due to overwhelming demand, another basic amateur radio course will be hosted on Manitoulin Island.

“As a result of the many inquiries we have had from people wanting to obtain their amateur certificate, the Manitoulin Amateur Radio Club has decided to host another radio course this year,” said Jim McLean, ARES District Emergency Coordinator, last week.

Mr. McLean explained there is no cost for the course, which is provided as a courtesy by the club to the community. Morse code is not taught as it is no longer required, he noted.

“This course is designed to provide participants with all the information needed to obtain your Basic Amateur Radio Certificate and call sign,” said Mr. McLean. “An examination by an accredited ‘Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’ (formerly Industry Canada) examiner is included in the course. Prospective amateur radio operators are examined on understanding of the key concepts of electronics, radio equipment, antennas, radio propagation, RF safety, and the radio regulations of the government granting the license.”

Mr. McLean noted everyone is welcome to attend the course, and there is no age limit.

The course dates are set for Saturday, April 22, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm and Sunday, April 23, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at the Aundeck-Omni-Kaning Administration Building Conference Room at 13 Hill Street.

Registration for the course can be done on the club’s web page at www.ve3rmi.org