Charles C. McLean P.S. holds public speaking finals

GORE BAY—Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay held its annual public speaking finals with students in three divisions being judged as the best in their division.

The finals were held in front of fellow students, parents and family members, as well as friends in the school gymnasium on February 15.

In the Grade 1-3 division, seven students participated: Athena Gravelle with her speech about Animals, Amy Smith on KC Undercover, Aubrey Lloyd whose speech was about Capuchin Monkeys, Gage Patterson on My Four Wheeler, and Amara Wilson-Zegil on her Trip to Mexico. Although all speeches were excellent Amara Wilson-Zegil’s speech on her Trip to Mexico was judged as the best and will move on to the regional finals.

In the Grade 4-6 division there was a total of five students who took part. Colton Chevrette’s speech was about Nerf, Mason Leighton spoke about Duct Tape, Alexandar Wilson-Zegil speech was on Hamsters, Hayden Lloyd told about his Vacation in Roatan, and Jenna Shank’s speech was about Canada. Mason Leighton’s speech on Duct Tape was judged as the best.

There were four participants in the Grade 7-9 division. Bella Jefkins speech focused on Boo the Bear, Patricia Patterson spoke about the Benefits of Music, Malia Leighton spoke about Being the Daughter of a Police Officer, and Sophie Hietkamp speech topic was Skin. Malia Leighton’s speech was judged as the best in the division.

There was also a Grade 10-12 division, with April Torkopolous speech the only entry.

Malia Leighton, Amara Wilson-Zegil and Mason Leighton will all be speaking at the regional finals taking place in Onaping Falls on Sunday, February 26.