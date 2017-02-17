Right to the Point

Mustangs hockey team shuts-out Lo-Ellen in last game of regular season

M’CHIGEENG—The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs boys hockey team closed out their regular season schedule with an emphatic victory over Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School.

The Mustangs whitewashed Lo-Ellen, winning by an 11-0 score. The Mustangs led 3-0 after the first period and scored four unanswered markers in the second to lead after two periods, 7-0.

Leading the way for the Mustangs in scoring was Parker Dickinson who had three goals, and Seth Peltier and Gregory Doane who each had two goals in the game. Single markers were scored by Jayden Little, Cole King, Tait Wallace and Tyler Argue

Tyler Hughson earned the shutout in net for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs are now gearing up for the playoffs.

Crystal Shawanda nominated for JUNO Award

MANITOULIN—Manitoulin’s own music superstar Crystal Shawanda has been nominated for a JUNO Award!

Ms. Shawanda, who is originally from Wikwemikong Unceded First Nation, has been nominated for a Juno for Album of the Year in the Indigenous category. The nomination is for her latest album, Fish Out of Water.

On her website Ms. Shawanda said the album came at a time when she felt discouraged and told her mother she felt like a fish out of water trying to learn how to fly. Her mother told Crystal to embrace how she felt and that led to the album.

The JUNO Awards will take place March 27 to April 2.