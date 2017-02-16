Sudbury – Three arrested after robbery on MacKenzie Street

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, Greater Sudbury Police responded to a Robbery that took place on MacKenzie Street in Greater Sudbury.

Two males exited a vehicle and approached the male victim while displaying a knife and a baton, demanding money and his mobile device. The victim complied and presented the males with his wallet and phone.

The two males returned to their vehicle and drove away.

The males involved in this isolated incident are all known to each other.

Greater Sudbury Police Uniform Patrol Officers and members of the Break Enter and Robbery (B.E.A.R.) Unit located the vehicle a short time later in the vicinity of where the original Robbery took place.

The two males were placed under arrest, as well as, a third male who was also located in the motor vehicle.

A replica assault rifle, folding knife and baton were all located in the motor vehicle.

The three males (17-, 18- and 19-years of age) have been charged with various offences under the Criminal Code of Canada including;