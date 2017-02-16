Patricia Christina Belanger passed away peacefully at the Montfort Hospital on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in her 86th year. Patricia Belanger (nee Tracey) of Pembroke, beloved wife of the late Dorice “Don” Belanger. Loving mother of Deborah (the late Denis) Verdon of Rockland, Cathie Belanger (Rick Brown) of Orleans, Tracey Sadler of Sudbury and André Belanger of Sudbury. Caring grandmother of Shawn Verdon (Michelle), the late Chris Verdon, Jennifer (Daniel) Walker, Philip Belanger, Matthew Belanger-Brown (Sonia Villeneuve) and Brittany Belanger. Predeceased by parents Simon and Ethel Tracey (nee Bolger), by sisters Lucretia and Genevieve, and by brothers William, Joseph, Steven, Benedict, Dominic and Lawrence Tracey. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren. Visitation was at the Neville Funeral Home, 491 Isabella Street, Pembroke, ON, K8A 5T8 613-732-7481 on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Columbkille’s Cathedral, Pembroke on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11 am. Spring Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.nevillefuneralhome.ca.