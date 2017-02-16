Charles Carney Lawrence, a resident of Gore Bay, Manitoulin Island, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the age of 65. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jan, daughter Kim, son-in-law Guy, grandson William, son Charles Jr. and stepdaughter Lisa. Although he was not a Haweater, his heart belonged to the Island and he was happiest living here. At Charles’s request, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.