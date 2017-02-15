MSS Kids in the Halls

by Sandi Kuntsi

Second semester is off to a busy start.

NSSSA Nordic skiing was held on February 7. James Scott placed first in the senior boys’ division, Beth Wiwchar placed second in the Junior Girls’ division. Bryce Mastelko and Marjorie Scott also had very good races. They each qualified for NOSSA hosted in Walden on February 14.

The boys’ basketball team played against Elliot Lake on February 8. The team played their hardest but unfortunately lost the game. The senior girls’ volleyball team is going to Blind River for their last tournament on February 13. The team will be playing in the NSSSA finals on Wednesday, February 15. The girls’ hockey team travelled to Lively on February 15.

The MSS Vocal Group had an overnight rehearsal on Friday, February 10. The choir spent the night at MSS practicing, relaxing, and having fun. The overnight rehearsal went until Saturday morning. This was a new way for the choir to get in lots of extra practice for the spring band trip to Montreal.

The Prom Committee had their first official meeting on Friday, February 10. The group organizing the dance is already full of ideas for themes and ready to start planning. The Prom Project opened officially on Friday, and several students went to Ms. McCann’s room to check out the dresses, handbags, shoes, and jewellery available.

Mme. Desbiens has organized a trip for students to travel to Saint Donat, Quebec for four days and three nights at the Centre de Vacances l’Etoile du Nord. The group will be gone from February 19-22. The total cost of the trip for each student was high, but the school received a grant to make it more affordable for students. The group will be with about 200 other students from schools all over Ontario. The overall group will be split into Quebec Legends and participate in workshops throughout the town. Students will get to interact with locals, ski at Mont- Garceau, and record a song with professional musician from Montreal.

Even with winter weather final here, students and staff are still having a positive, uplifting second semester. ‘Til next time, stay golden, Mustangs.