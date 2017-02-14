WANTED: 31 year old, Zachery Craig of Sudbury is wanted for Hit and Run

Police have identified the accused as 31 year old, Zachery CRAIG of Sudbury, Ontario in this matter. Mr. CRAIG is currently wanted for the criminal offences of (1) Failure to remain at scene of accident (2) Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (3) Breach of Recognizance of Bail and (4) The Highway Traffic Act offence of Driving while under Suspension.

Update No. 1

On Thursday, February 9, 2017, at approximately 3:30 pm, a 1988 Black Corvette, was observed travelling Eastbound on Kingsway Blvd, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The vehicle was observed swerved in and out of traffic lanes, lost control crossing the center line swerving into oncoming westbound traffic. This resulted in the Corvette being involved in a multi-vehicle collision striking two westbound vehicles on the Kingsway. All three vehicles involved had significant damage and resulted in the two vehicle drivers and a passenger to be taken to Health Sciences to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The accused failed to remain and left the scene in a fourth vehicle shortly after the incident.

Greater Sudbury Police recognize the significant traffic delays this incident caused last Thursday afternoon and appreciate the assistance the public has provided to date.

Since the incident, investigators have conducted numerous witness interviews and exhausted numerous investigative techniques which include a Criminal Code search warrant being issued today to seize forensic evidence from the Corvette.

As a result of this complex investigation, Police has identified the accused in this matter. Once the Arrest Warrant is authorized by the Courts their name will be released in order to seek the public’s assistance in locating the accused.

Police are still encouraging the public to forward any information to the Greater Sudbury Police Service at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).