MICHAEL “ROOTI” JAMES BEAUDIN

“O’GIMAA BEHNS”

Sunrise: May 13, 1965 – Sunset: February 6, 2017

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael “Rooti” Beaudin, on Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Mindemoya Hospital. Rooti was surrounded by friends and family. Predeceased by parents Doreen (nee Debassige) and Charles Sr. Survived by his loving wife Valerie, and their four daughter’s Faith (Lakota), Eden (Tait), Summer, and Odemin; siblings Albert (Regina), Robert (Deanna), Darlene (Carmen), Charles Jr. (Laurie), Roger (Charlene); 16 nieces and nephews; 16 great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-nephew. Rooti’s passions were fishing, being a devoted husband, father to Valerie and their children. He was known for speedy, efficient and professional handy work. Rooti especially loved his dogs providing them with an abundance of love and devotion. When introduced to new people he was usually quiet and reserved until he felt comfortable then shared his exuberance for life. His children will miss the laughter he created and the many fond memories especially with his energy when he would take on a new project. This man with a passion for life and our master-of-all-trades will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Wake and funeral services were held at the M’Chigeeng Community Complex. Sacred fire started on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 6 pm. Wake services started at 2 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2017. Mass was held on Sunday, February 12, 2017. The funeral was at 2 pm on Monday, February 13, 2017, burial followed. Arrangements with Island Funeral Home.