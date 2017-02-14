Joyce McShane, a resident of Kagawong, died at the Mindemoya Hospital on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the age of 82 years. She was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, daughter of Corinne (Desrochers) and Robert Elliott. After Grade 13, Joyce left Fort Frances to attend Teachers’ College in North Bay. Always up for an adventure, Joyce began her teaching career in Atikokan, ON, when it was still a remote mining community. From there she moved to Sault Ste. Marie, where she taught, and made great friends. One of those friends, Pat McShane, invited her to go on trips to Manitoulin Island, and it was on one of those trips she met the love of her life, Frank McShane (predeceased). She gave up her teaching job in the Soo, married Frank, and started a new life as a farmer’s wife. With her adventurous spirit, she then learned to drive tractor, and help with all manner of jobs on an active beef farm. At the same time, she became a mother of two, and continued her full-time teaching career, teaching first in Kagawong, then Mindemoya, and finally at Lakeview School. She loved teaching Grade 2; she always said they were her favourite age group. She would end her career as an occasional teacher at C.C. McLean P.S. and the Flower of Hope School in Gore Bay. Joyce was always up for an adventure, whether on extended camping trips with Frank and her children, or heading back to Fort Frances driving a crew cab and camper, and toting a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old with her! She enjoyed baking, and was forever tempting people with her latest “new recipe”. Joyce was an avid reader, and supporter of the Billing and Allen East Library for many years, as well as serving as its Secretary-Treasurer during the fundraising efforts that saw a new Library built in Kagawong. Joyce belonged to the St. Paul’s on the Hill UCW for many years. Joyce was happiest surrounded by friends and family, enjoying a good meal, a laugh, and sharing memories. Joyce has gone to join her beloved husband, Frank. She is survived by her loved and loving son Jim and his wife Linda of Ottawa, and daughter Heather and her husband Harold Jefkins of Gordon Township. Proud and loving Grandma of Michael (predeceased) and Jack McShane; and Bella Jefkins. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, and her brother Bob Elliott of Sault Ste. Marie. In addition, her friendship with Jennie Idle and Kim Shank enriched her life in recent years; she “adopted” them, and they became “her people”, too. Joyce will be remembered as a loving wife and mother; a loyal friend; a caring teacher, who loved her students; and a welcoming hostess, who invited three generations of family and friends into her home, to share stories, amazing meals, games of cards, and the odd rum and coke. She will be missed. Visitation was held at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay, on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 7 pm to 9 pm, where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 15, 2017 at 11 am. Spring interment Kagawong Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Manitoulin Health Centre or the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.