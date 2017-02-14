Janice Louise Mastelko, a resident of Little Current, died peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2017 at the age of 54. Born in Toronto on November 5, 1962 daughter of Doris (nee Smith) and Boleslaw “Bill” Mastelko (both predeceased). Loving sister of John and wife Lori, and cherished aunt of Bryce and Brett. Special friend to Fred. She will be greatly missed by her fur babies, Brandy, Ivory and Mish. Janice was a kind and loving nurse at Health Sciences North, Little Current Satellite Dialysis Unit. She will be missed by her fellow colleagues and patients. Full funeral details are not available at this time. There will be a memorial service at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Little Current. At this time we are planning for Saturday, February 18, 2017. PLEASE CHECK BACK. Rev. Aiden Armstrong officiating. Donations to Manitoulin Pet Save or to the Holy Trinity Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.