Split Rail Brewing Company readies for March expansion

GORE BAY—Split Rail Brewing Co. will be undergoing an expansion in March that will allow it to increase its production.

“We will have two new fermenters in place in March,” said Andy Smith, co-owner of the business along with Eleanor Charlton. “That will enable us to expand our production. In turn this will allow for more product on tap, which will help meet the overwhelming demand for made on Manitoulin Island beer.”

Ms. Smith noted Split Rail is always experimenting with new beer recipes. Currently they provide four products Split Rail Copper Lager, Split Rail Hawberry Ale, Split Rail Amber Ale and LoonSong Oats Stout.

“We have also done expansion in our cold storage case and will probably be expanding our patio deck later this spring,” said Ms. Smith. She pointed out that among the additions to its product lines is the custom made carrying cases and Christmas gift boxes provided through Steph Desjardins of the Manitoulin Crate Company.

“We are also looking to hire more employees, to include another brewer, so there will be two on board,” continued Ms. Smith. “Very soon we will have growler containers—which are basically refillable 1.9 litre jugs for sale, due to customer demand,” said Ms. Smith.

“We’re really pleased with the response we’ve received and demand for our product,” said Ms. Smith. She noted Split Rail beers are sold in many restaurants in Sudbury, as well as Espanola and Whitefish River.

Another feather in Split Rail’s cap is that the business was recently profiled in Taps Magazine.

Ms. Smith noted that Split Rail will be participating in the Stack’s Northern Microbrewery Festival, March 10-11 in Sudbury. A total of 15 different companies will be taking part.

Split Rail is currently open on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, but the retail store-outlet will be closed in March to allow for the expansion.