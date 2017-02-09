Weldon Bailey passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, January 7, 2017 in his 84th year. Beloved father of Joan Bailey (Brian Goodin), Joyce (Mark) Carrick, Arthur and Ken (Carla Tucker). Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Bradley (Sara), Stacey (Chad), Chris, Hunter, Riley, Emma-Anne, Rachel-Anne, Lily-Anne, step-grandchild Caitlyn and great-grandfather of Charlie, Suzie and step-great-grandchild Allie. Weldon will be sadly missed by his sisters Grace (Hugh) Baxter, Jean Chisholm (Yves Chenier), friend Betty Miron, brothers-in-law Howard (Lois) Linley and Ted Linley, sisters-in-law Evelyn Hamilton and Lois Orford, nieces and nephews Barry, David, Bonnie, Marilyn, Julie, Alf as well as many great nieces, nephews and nieces and nephews-in-law. Predeceased by his parents Art and Beulah (Slagel) Bailey. Weldon enjoyed hunting and was an accomplished gunsmith. He loved all sports and especially enjoyed playing horseshoes, where he spent many hours winning tournaments. He loved the game of euchre, where he and Betty organized euchre parties in their home communities. Weldon purchased the family heritage farm in 1964 with his wife Judy (Linley), where they raised four children with love. Prior to that, he saved to purchase the farm working for 13 years as a wheelsman with the Great Lakes Shipping Company and one year with Ontario Hydro on Birch Island. Visitation was held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay, where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 2 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Sick Kid’s Hospital of Toronto as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.