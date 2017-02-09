Theresa Lynn Rideout, of Gore Bay, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, January 5, 2017, in her 45th year. Beloved wife of Barry and cherished mother of Kaylub Boudreault and Tyannah Witty. Theresa will be sadly missed by her parents Bruce and Linda (Pearson) Witty, brothers Bob (Dale) Reid, Tom (Marlene) Witty, James (Monica) Witty, kindred brother Leo Orford, father-in-law Lloyd Rideout as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. At Theresa’s request, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Gore Bay on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 3 pm. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

“Ladybug, Ladybug

Fly away home.”