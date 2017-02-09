Martha Jane Summers passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Martha, in her 65th year, beloved wife of Bruce Summers. Dear sister of Pamela and her husband Roy McAlpine. Martha will be fondly remembered by her nephews Peter Summers (Tess Greenwood), Brian Summers, Matthew McAlpine, Benjamin McAlpine (Michelle Scott), and by her grand nieces and nephews Nicole Summers, Emily Ford Summers and Branden Summers. Predeceased by her sister Sara. Martha will be missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received at the J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, north of Maple Avenue, Georgetown, Ontario on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 2 pm to 4 and 7 pm to 9 pm. A celebration of Martha’s life will take place in the Chapel on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11 am. Donations in Martha’s memory to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jsjonesandsonfuneralhome.com.