John Ross Hutton, a resident of Birch Island, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the age of 78. Born to Laureen (nee Mason) and John Andrew Jamieson (both predeceased), in Toronto on August 24, 1938. Beloved husband of Dorothy Francis. Loving father of Wayne Frank Jamieson (predeceased), David Jamieson, Gary Jamieson, Kevin Jamieson and Susan Jamieson. Grandfather of many grandchildren. Dear step-father of Kimberley Anne Chramosta and step-grandfather of Lauren Ashley Landrey, Bryce Chramosta and Brittney Vanessa Chramosta. Proud great-grandfather of Kourtney. Will always be loved and remembered by siblings Doug Jamieson, Carol Parker and Marlene Jamieson. Remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends gathered at Whitefish River First Nation Community Centre. Visitation was from 5 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2017. Funeral Services were held at 4 pm on Monday, January 9, 2017. Burial at Whitefish River First Nation Cemetery. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.