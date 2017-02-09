The family sadly announces the passing of Daniel Gabriel Paul Waindubence. Surrounded by his loving family he passed peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the age of 36. The son of Sharon Waindubence and Chris Aguonie. Beloved brother of Jennifer Waindubence (Max), along with four other brothers and sisters. Cherished uncle to Kaydence Wabegijig, and his other nieces and nephews. Daniel will be met with open arms of his late grandparents Clara and Gabriel Waindubence. Special nephew of Marlene Shannon (Don) with many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Daniel greatly loved his Gram and Papa, he enjoyed his cousins and family. Family and friends gathered at the Sheguiandah Community Centre. Visitation was from 5 pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 until the Funeral Service at 2 pm on Thursday, January 5, 2017. Burial in Sheguiandah First Nation Cemetery.