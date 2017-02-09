February 21, 1953 – December 21, 2016

Cynthia Anne Linda Perrault passed away on December 21, 2016 at the age of 63. Cindy loved gardening and flowers, she owned her own tropical plant store in the 80s. She loved dogs. She listened to all sorts of music but rock and roll was her favourite. She attended many concerts such as AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest to name a few. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1986. She battled the disease and never once complained, she believed in mind over matter, and made the most out of any situation. Cindy loved walking and didn’t let her disease hold her back. She was born in Sudbury, Ontario, moved to British Columbia in 1969, and moved back to Ontario in 1998. Her disease progressed rapidly, and she became a resident of the Wikwemikong Nursing Home in 2006. The times that she was well, were spent to the fullest. She had a zest for life and always carried a smile on her face. She was funny, compassionate, patient and her strength could never be measured. She loved talking and making new friends. She cared tremendously for people and wore her heart on her sleeve. Her personality will be remembered by all who knew her. Memorial Service to be held on January 14, 2017 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Grace Bible Church in Little Current.