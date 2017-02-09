CHARLES GORDON MICHENER, L.L.B., Q.C.

1940 – 2017

An explorer who viewed life as a journey of marvelous discovery, Gordon passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his four daughters and his wife, Sandra. Born to Charlie and Audrey Michener in Copper Cliff, ON. Gordon attended law school at the University of Toronto graduating in 1968. In 1970 he moved with his growing family to Orillia, ON, set up a law practice and was appointed to the Queen’s Council in 1984. In 1986 he and his family moved to Whitehorse, Yukon where he joined the Justice Department. He returned to his Orillia home for his retirement but he always remained a true northerner at heart. His innate curiosity about the world led him to delve into a wide range of interests including: botany, astronomy, physics, learning to fly and playing the bagpipes. Gordon had a real love of the natural environment, which he actively explored through fishing, hunting, canoeing and dog sledding expeditions. Typically you could find him pouring over his plant specimens or as he called them, “God’s little green children” and in later years he became dedicated to protecting the natural world that he loved. During the last few months of his life Gordon had a stream of visitors he graciously entertained and many would leave remarking that they always learned something when they spent time with him. He is survived by his wife Sandra (nee Smith), four children Christine (Kingsley), Dee, Anna (Glen) and Jane and grandchildren, Kingsley, Mich, Max, Gigi, Luke, Evan, Miles and Lev. Funeral service will be held at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 99 Peter Street North, Orillia on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of choice or couchichingconserv.ca. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.