August 16, 1938 – January 21, 2017

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Alfred Ferdinand Bisaillon peacefully at home with his wife and children by his side on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Cecile for 55 years. Loving father of Max (Donna), Ernie (Marcy), Mary-Jane (Mike), Christina (Jason) and very close family friend of Randy Wardell. Proud PaPa to Roxanne, TJ, Tina, Chelsea, Sheldon, Zachery, Erica, Autumn, Wayne, Rhea and Emma and seven great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Julian (Beatrice), Albert (Pat), Margaret Strebel (late Alwin), Phoebe (Ron), Glen Goodmurphy (Donna Jean) and the late Clara Giguere, Mary Ann Boulrice and Ernest “Buckey”. Alfred is fondly remembered by the Laundrie family. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Alfred served the Thessalon First Nation as Chief for many years and was well known and well respected throughout the First Nation Community. Friends were invited to the Thessalon First Nation Community Centre on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 2 pm until 9 pm. Funeral service at the Community Centre on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 1 pm with Father Eric Pannike officiating. Memorial contributions to the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beggs Funeral Home, Thessalon, Ontario. www.beggsfh.com.