A tongue in cheek endorsement?

Put on your sneakers and start running!

To the Expositor:

Finally, my dream has come true! I have found a gentleman that has all the answers to the federal government’s woes like trying to curb climate change. If I can persuade Mr. Shane Desjardins to run for government office and he having all the right solutions, I am sure things would run smoothly without a hitch.

PS: Taking hate pills in the morning and slamming our government leaders doesn’t solve a thing. We need clever people like yourself to lead us.

Lyle Dewar

Providence Bay