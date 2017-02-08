MSS Kids in the Halls

MSS staff and students are getting a fresh start as they start new classes, with new teachers, and new peers. The start of semester is a good time to replenish school supplies, so that students are set for the remainder of the school year.

Kendra Jordison, a Grade 11 student, said, “I feel very excited to start the new semester. My courses sound very interesting and I can’t wait to expand my knowledge.”

Jacob Maxwell, a Grade 11 student, agreed, “I’m optimistic about next semester’s classes and hoping for a not-too-stressful second half of the year.”

The boys Outdoor Education program is starting. Taught by Mr. Tallman, the course is in partnership with Kenjgewin Teg Educational Institute. Students from both establishments will be enrolled in the course. This is a great opportunity for the students involved. Taking advantage of local natural resources, the group will be learning about trapping, making maple syrup, natural resources industry, fishing and traditional medicines. They will also get to go camping and canoeing as a group. The course runs the span of a semester, and students will receive four credits towards their diplomas. This is a great way to be immersed in nature.

Sweater day is Friday, February 10. Sweater Day is a day to help raise awareness about renewable energy and change behaviours around energy consumption in Rainbow Schools. Classrooms and schools are being asked to turn off the heat, and go green.

April Torkopolous and I will both be competing in the annual Royal Canadian Legion Public Speaking Contest. April will be presenting her speech at the Gore Bay Legion on February 15, and I will be presenting at the Little Current Branch Legion on February 8. Both have been working hard to practice and memorize their speeches.

The MSS Senior Band/ Choir is hosting a “Musical Spaghetti Dinner” on February 16 from 5 pm- 7:30 pm. The meal will be served by the students and the entire evening will be full of musical performances by the students. Admission is $10 for 12 and under and $15 for over 12. All of the proceeds will go towards the group Band/Choir trip to Montreal in the spring.

Sign-up for the Stratford trip started on Monday. The trip is from May 18-21. The group will get to see the musicals HMS Pinafore and Guys and Dolls, as well as the plays Romeo and Juliet and Twelfth Night. They will also be participating in a workshop with the Shakespeare School. Spots on the trip are limited and the trip is a great high school memory for many.

The Prom Project is back at MSS. The Prom Project receives mostly new dresses, suits, shoes and accessories from MSS students, individual donors, and companies from across the province: for students to have for free. Students no longer need to spend hundred of dollars on formal clothes for the Winter Formal and Prom. Students are able to visit Mrs. McCann’s classroom over lunch hour and before morning classes. The Prom Project is always welcome to new donations of any size, colour, and style. This is an opportunity for students to get new dresses and suits for the upcoming Winter Formal on February 24.

Even though semester 2 is just starting, graduates are already looking forward to the end. Many graduates are receiving offers of acceptance to college and university programs. Next week they will be getting dressed up in their gowns and caps for their graduation photos. Photos will be taken Monday February 13th and Tuesday, February 14. Students must sign up for an appointment on-line at www.lifetouch.ca/northernontario. All graduate can have their photos taken for yearbook and the composite free of charge. Those who wish to order graduation photos will need to pay a sitting fee.

With reorganized binders and new course outlines, MSS students are gearing up for a great semester. ‘Til next time, stay golden, Mustangs.