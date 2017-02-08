Kagawong’s Winter Fest: winter fun and games for the whole family

KAGAWONG—Plans are underway for the annual Winter Fest, which is sure to have something for the whole family. Members of the Billings Recreation Committee, along with many volunteers, have hosted this among other community events in the past. Dates are February 10 and 11.

Bring your favourite board game to the first annual Kagawong Cabin Fever game night for grownups on Friday night. The fun begins at 7 pm. Munchies will be available for sale. For details contact Charlene at 705-282-2023. Admission is free.

Returning to Winter Fest are the Manitoulin Snowdusters and the Billings Volunteer Fire Department who will have tables set up at the Park Centre from 10 am to 2 pm with information/education on winter roads and trail and home safety. Check out information offered from Kat’s Pets, Manitoulin Fire Fund and the Jaws of Life demo and AED.

Vintage snowmobile owners are encouraged to bring their sled for display beginning at 9:30 am. Contact 705-282-6252 for more information.

Enjoy lunch inside (beginning at 11:30 am) or bundle up and go outdoors to enjoy it on the deck at the Snowflake Cafe where tables and chairs will be set up. The canteen includes chili, hot dogs, sausage on a bun.

Kids can delight in sliding down Snow Mountain at the north end of the parking lot and then warm up by enjoying maple taffy by the bon fire tended by members of the Fire Department.

You won’t want to miss demos on urban poling and new this year: a dog sled team.

Watch for adult and kids’ activities outside at the Park Centre.

Everyone is encouraged to submit ‘Winter on Manitoulin Island’ photos, poetry or other artwork for display inside the Park Centre on Saturday. For details call Sharon at 705-282-6252 after 5 pm.

Winter Fest is organized by members of the Billings Recreation Committee and the many community volunteers. For more information visit www.facebook.com/kagawong1.