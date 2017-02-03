OPP responds to 28 marine related incidents in 2016

MINDEMOYA—There were a total of 28 marine related incidents reported to the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) during 2016, with a total of 32 charges laid, members of the Manitoulin Municipal Association (MMA) were informed at a meeting last week.

“I want to give you an overview of our OPP marine unit 2016 report,” said Staff Sergeant Kevin Webb, detachment commander of the Manitoulin OPP. “There were a total of 28 marine related incidents reported to the Manitoulin OPP. The incidents included the following: accidents on the water involving one or more vessels; hazards to shipping (floating debris etc.); reports of operators drinking on vessels; reports of vessels being operated in a careless manner; flare sightings; marine fatalities; disabled vessels; break and enters; and attending community events.”

“The OPP provided 300 marine patrol hours on your lakes during the 2016 season,” said Staff Sergeant Webb. “During the summer of 2016 the Manitoulin OPP marine unit checked approximately 350 vessels. Patrols were done on all the major inland lakes and Lake Huron. Inland lakes patrolled were Lake Manitou, Lake Mindemoya, Lake Kagawong and Otter Lake. Patrols on Lake Huron primarily focused on the North Channel, Bay of Islands, McGregor Bay, Manitowaning Bay, Gore Bay, Mudge Bay and Sheguiandah Bay.”

“The OPP marine unit engaged in several joint patrols with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry this summer,” continued Staff Sergeant Webb. “Enforcement of the Canada Shipping Act and the Liquor Licence Act was a primary focus. The three launch operators were able to log more hours on the Hike and become more familiar with the vessel. All of the basic operators were able to log hours on the water.”

Staff Sergeant Webb reported that approximately 220 patrol/call for service hours were done on the Skiff (24 foot Boston Whaler), with 80 patrol/call for service hours on the launch (34 foot Hike) and six hours was provided on the aluminum (14 foot boat), with six of those hours in relation to a marine fatality.

In terms of charges laid by the OPP and MNRF, there were 18 Canada Shipping Act charges handed out, 11 Liquor Licence Act charges, and one Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act charges laid. As well there were two impaired operation charges laid by the OPP.

All marine officers completed the mandatory number of hours to remain certified, added Staff Sergeant Webb.