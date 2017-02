MINDEMOYA—The Margo Bickell Rink won the Mindemoya Curling Club Annual Ladies Bonspiel this past weekend. The Bickell Rink included Dawn Wilkin, Beth McCulligh, Dawn Wall and Wendy Gauthier. For their efforts the Bickell rink was awarded with the Joanne Lanktree Memorial trophy.

“It is an honour and a privilege to win this trophy,” stated Ms. Bickell. The trophy was presented to the first event winners by Lew Lanktree, Sue Wynott and Sherri Forest.