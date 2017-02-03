Mackenzie Turner posts good results at biathlons

ICE LAKE—After a bumpy start to the season, local biathlete Mackenzie Turner has posted some very good results in races held so far this season and she is hoping that, depending on weather conditions, she will be able have some good training while at home for a few days.

“I really hope what snow we have stays for the next week so that I can get some good training done at home before I leave again,” Ms. Turner told the Recorder in an email Monday.

Ms. Turner has been training with Team Ontario in Quebec this season. The season got off to a very slow start with races slated for Canmore, Alberta being cancelled due to extreme cold. She then went to Valcartier, Quebec where she ended up getting the flu and despite racing, her results were not as good as she had hoped.

However, Ms. Turner then headed to La Patrie, Quebec where she finished in second place in her two races each day. Mackenzie returned home to Ice Lake, from Chelsea, Quebec, Sunday evening having posted second and third place finishes in her races Saturday and Sunday.

After being home for a few days this week, Ms. Turner will next be heading off to Jericho, Vermont, followed by races in Lake Placid, New York and Valcartier, Quebec.

Mackenzie will then be off to the Canadian National Championships in Prince George, British Columbia in March for seven days.

She told the Recorder she is really focusing on staying healthy so she will be ready for Prince George.

Mackenzie graduated this past June and is taking online courses so she can keep pursuing her goals.

She has been training with a ski coach in Orillia and with the Chelsea, Quebec biathlon team as well.