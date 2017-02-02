March 22, 1941 – January 24, 2017

Loretta Margaret Towers, a resident of Sheguiandah, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Tuesday, January 24, 2017at the age of 75. Predeceased by parents Wilhelmine (nee Kaigesheongai) and William Corbiere and her brother Maurice Corbiere. She will be missed by her only daughter Shannon, grandsons Cody (Tula) and Phoenix (Dani), family and friends and her special babies Riley and Bebe. She enjoyed making crafts, spending time with her family, being outside, reading, listening to music, and spoiling all her babies. She was also a great shot at pool and guns. Loretta will be especially remembered by her daughter and grandsons for her unique sense of humour that they shared with her, and only they truly understood and enjoyed, and also for her unconditional love for them. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends gathered at Sheguiandah First Nation Community Centre. Visitation was from 4 pm on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Funeral Services were at 4 pm on Friday, January 27, 2017. Cremation. Donations would be appreciated to Manitoulin Pet Save, Northern Cancer Research or take the time and donate to the Red Cross. (Loretta was the recipient of many blood transfusions during her treatment.) Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.