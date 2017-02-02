August 25, 1949 – January 22, 2017

In loving memory of Charlene Ann Migwans (nee Seneca), who started her spirit journey on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the age of 67. Charlene will be remembered for her cheerfulness, her kind heart and her gracious spirit. She loved to be with her husband Duke, they loved to travel, visit family and enjoyed many TV shows together, like the Young and Restless, hockey, wrestling and Elvis Presley. Charlene was also an avid yardsaler. Predeceased by her parents Archie and Laura Seneca and her only child Duke Junior Migwans, and siblings Audrey, Margaret, Joselyn, Donald and Stewart. Survived by her beloved husband Douglas “Duke” Migwans, one brother Bradley of Edmonton, Alberta, and inlaws, Jeannett (Dave), Pearl (Howie), Cheyenne (Cecile), Mae, Martina (Gary), Julie (Gordon), Alfreda, Cecile and Patricia. She will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends gathered at Saswaahns Spiritual Centre on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 6 pm. Funeral Mass was at 11 am on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Church, M’Chigeeng followed by cremation. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.